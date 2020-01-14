HIGH SCHOOL
Manaea headlines Andrean's 2020 Hall of Fame class: Oakland Athletics ace Sean Manaea leads an eight-person 2020 class into the Andrean Sports Hall of Fame. The A's ace threw a no-hitter in 2018 and his final game in 2019 featured a meeting against former 59er Mike Brousseau and the Tampa Bay Rays. Manaea and 2010 classmates Kenny Mahala and Audrey Bickel are among honorees. Andrean won state baseball championships in 2009 and 2010, and Bickel hit the game-winning home run in the 2007 state softball championship game. Joe Mack, a 2006 graduate, helped lead the program to a 33-2 record in 2004-05. Sara Buttersworth Tomasevich graduated in 2000 after playing soccer and softball. football coach Phil Mason led Andrean to the 2013 Class 3A state title. Basketball coach Bob Buscher led the 59ers to a 134-50 record and five sectional titles. George Walton will be honored for his distinguished service. The 2012 softball team will be inducted together after winning the third state title in program history. The ceremony is Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. in the Andrean cafeteria. Tickets are $45 each and the event is open to the public.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rees, Taylor promoted as Notre Dame offensive coaches: Legendary Irish quarterback Tom Rees was named Notre Dame's next offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Rees, who previously coached quarterbacks, received the promotion alongside Lance Taylor, who was the running backs coach in his first season with the Irish in 2019. Taylor is a 2003 Alabama graduate that has split time coaching in the NFL and college. Rees was 23-8 as Notre Dame quarterback from 2010-14. He threw for 7,670 yards, third-best in the program, and 61 touchdowns, second best.
PRO FOOTBALL
Bears leaving Bourbonnais after 18 years for Halas Hall: The Bears announced that they are moving training camp to Halas Hall after 18 years at Olivet Nazerene University. The Bears training facility in Lake Forest has undergone recent renovations that the franchise will take advantage of. They plan to hold public practices with free tickets that will be available later this spring. "We will host training camp practices at Halas Hall in 2020, while maintaining a public component to many of the sessions to incorporate our loyal and passionate fans," Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said in a release. "Olivet Nazerene continues to be a valued and committed partner, but with the recent investment in our campus expansion and state-of-the-art facilities in Lake Forest, we feel it is important to stay home for training camp."
AROUND THE HORN
LSU's Joe Brady was credited for the program's historic offensive turnaround. After winning the national championship on Monday, he leaves the Tigers to become Matt Rhule's offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers. ... Daniel Hudson closed the book on the Washington Nationals World Series title, completing his fourth save of the postseason. He signed a two-year, $11 million contract to remain with the Nationals after being traded to them last season. The 32-year-old went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.44 ERA in 24 games the rest of the regular season. ... Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano signed a three-year, $30 million deal to avoid salary arbitration. The 26-year-old hit a career-high 34 home runs with a career-best .923 OPS last season helping lead the Twins to a playoff berth.