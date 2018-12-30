College football
Utah faces Northwestern in Holiday Bowl: Utah is extremely good at winning bowl games and coach Kyle Whittingham wants that to continue, although the Utes will be missing some offensive stars and perhaps their leading tackler.
Utah (9-4) faces Northwestern (8-5) in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Monday night.
The Utes are looking for their 15th win in their last 16 bowl games dating to the 1999 Las Vegas Bowl. Whittingham is 11-1 (92 percent) in the postseason, the best bowl winning percentage in NCAA history.
"Each successive group wants to uphold the tradition, not be the group that lets the previous guys down," Whittingham said.
Utah has won five straight bowl games since its last postseason loss, 26-3 to Boise State in the 2010 Las Vegas Bowl.
Northwestern is looking for its third straight bowl win under coach Pat Fitzgerald. There's a chance this will be his last game with the Wildcats. The Green Bay Packers reportedly want to interview him for their head coaching job.
Lopsided games, schedule drag down CFP television ratings: Television viewership for the College Football Playoff on ESPN dropped from last season, dragged down by lopsided games and not being played on New Year's Day.
ESPN said Sunday that Alabama's 45-34 victory against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night drew a 10.4 overnight rating and 19 million viewers, peaking at 11.8 and 20.7 million early in the first quarter when the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 14-point lead. Alabama eventually led 28-0.
The network says Clemson's 30-3 victory against Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl earlier Saturday drew a 10.3 rating and 16.8 million viewers, peaking at 11.2 and 18.1 million when the Tigers scored with 2 second left in the first half to make it 23-3.
Last season, when the semifinals were played on New Year's Day and Georgia and Oklahoma went to overtime in the Rose Bowl, the games averaged a 13.9 rating and 24 million viewers.
Miami coach Richt retires: Mark Richt said he wants Miami to experience greatness again. And he decided someone else will have to lead the Hurricanes there.
Surprising his boss, his staff and his players, Richt announced his retirement as the Hurricanes' coach Sunday — days after the end of an underachieving season, and with five years left on his contract.
"My love for The U is simply great," Richt, 58, said in a statement. "My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program."
Miami struggled to a 7-6 record this season, falling to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday night.
Mixed Martial Arts
Olympic judo champ Harrison set to prove she belongs: Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison can take another step toward one day staking claim to being the biggest name in women's mixed martial arts in her headline fight at PFL 11 on Monday night.
Harrison in 2010 became the first American woman to win the judo world championship. No U.S. judoka — man or woman — had ever won an Olympic gold medal before Harrison beat Britain's Gemma Gibbons to win the women's 78-kilogram and under division at the 2012 Olympics in London. She won gold again four years later at the Rio de Janeiro Games. She made her MMA debut this year and won both fights (by TKO and submission) for the Professional Fighters League.
Harrison takes on Moriel Charneski in a 155-pound bout Monday at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden.
The PFL season wraps on New Year's Eve with six championship fights and a $1 million prize awarded to each winner; the total purse for the card is $10 million. The championship card for the PFL, which emerged from the ashes of the World Series of Fighting, will be televised at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.