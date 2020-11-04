Stingy Notre Dame defense faces huge test from No. 1 Clemson

The Irish have allowed more than 13 points just once, in a 42-26 win over Florida State four weeks ago. In last week’s 31-13 victory at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets cashed in a 93-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Notre Dame's defense gave up only six points.

“We take that personally. Honestly, the six points we gave up is six too many in our minds,” said Hayes, the ACC defensive player of the week after registering two sacks and two forced fumbles against Tech.

In Hayes, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton, the Irish have at least one game-wrecker along all three levels of their defense, and maybe more.

Owusu-Koramoah is being projected as an NFL first-round draft pick and “you don’t get many players of (Hamilton’s) caliber,” Kelly said.

If Hayes continues his recent surge, “we’re going to get to where we need to be,” the coach added.

Notre Dame's defensive starters for this week’s game include four graduate students, four seniors and two juniors. The Irish have logged 50 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and seven takeaways over six games, with the depth evident by virtue of 13 different players already having two or more TFLs.