Williams, Crawford lead No. 5 Notre Dame past Florida State

SOUTH BEND — Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame's 42-26 victory Saturday night.

Williams fumbled at his own 32 on the second play from scrimmage, then riddled Florida State the rest of the way, picking up 130 yards and both his TDs by halftime as the Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 35-20 lead.

Ian Book completed 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and another score.

With Notre Dame leading 42-26, the Seminoles (1-3, 0-3) drove 73 yards to the 5, but Crawford picked off Jordan Travis' pass with 8:21 left.

Travis, making his first start for the Seminoles after shining in relief last week against Jacksonville State, was 13 of 24 for 204 yards and led Florida State in rushing with 96 yards on 19 keepers, even with a pair of sacks. He threw a TD pass and ran for a score.

Florida State's Tamorrion Terry caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Irish wideout Javon McKinley had five receptions for 107.

THE TAKEAWAY