Williams, Crawford lead No. 5 Notre Dame past Florida State

SOUTH BEND — Neither a lengthy layoff nor an early fumble could deter Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams, who flashed back to second grade in order to press forward.

Williams, after fumbling at his own 32 on the game’s second play from scrimmage, ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and the No. 5 Fighting Irish beat Florida State 42-26 on Saturday night.

“Obviously. it was kind of hard coming in at first after not being able to play in 21 days and seeing live action and live bullets right away,” said Williams, who had 130 yards and both his scores during the first half to help Notre Dame build a 35-20 lead.

“We had to get into our groove,” Williams said of the Irish being idle the previous two weekends, one of those due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

“I had to feel comfortable again. I just had to tell myself after the fumble, just to reset and just to play how I always play the game of football. I tell myself all day it’s been the same game since second grade. I just kept that mindset after I fumbled.”