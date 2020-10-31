Williams scores 2 TDs, Notre Dame stifles Georgia Tech

Notre Dame had nine tackles behind the line, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Hayes was the standout, forcing both fumbles and coming up with his first two sacks of the season. Safety Kyle Hamilton contributed five tackles, two of them behind the line, and broke up a pass.

“If Daelin continues to play at that level with a Kyle Hamilton and the other pieces to this defense, then we're gonna get to where we want to be,” coach Brian Kelly said. “That's when this defense really starts to become special.”

There's nothing special about Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4), which has lost three in a row by a combined score of 152-47.

“Yeah, their defense is pretty good,” freshman quarterback Jeff Sims said. “But I feel like if we had executed the offense a little better, it would've been a different outcome.”

Leading the ACC in time of possession and ranked in the top 10 nationally, Notre Dame lived up to its ball-hogging reputation on the very first possession. Book guided a 15-play, 81-yard drive that included four straight third-down conversions before an 8-yard touchdown pass to Joe Wilkins.