CROWN POINT – Coming into the season, Times No. 5 Crown Point anticipated that it would have a plethora of offensive talent. The challenge was putting it together, and through the Bulldogs’ first two games, Will Pettit continues to lead the way.
After throwing for a Region-high 324 yards last week, the senior completed 9-of-15 passes for 104 yards in the first half against No. 6 Highland as Crown Point led 14-0 at halftime. Wide receiver David O’Toole has proven to be Pettit’s favorite target – catching five passes for 42 yards – and also showed that he can be dynamic in the running game. The senior only carried the ball once, on an end around play, but his 38-yard scamper up the left sideline was Crown Point’s longest run of the half.
He kept the Bulldogs’ drives chugging along and thanks to timely grabs from senior tight end Ben Uran and junior tight end Fleix Meeks III, junior running back Matthew Walters was able to capitalize. He scored on two short rushing touchdowns to give Crown Point a lead over the Trojans at halftime.