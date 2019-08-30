MICHIGAN CITY — A flood of turnovers has Times No. 2 Michigan City trailing Warsaw 17-7 at halftime.
The Wolves threw two interceptions, coughed up one fumble and turned the ball over on downs in a disastrous first half on offense. Warsaw opened the scoring with a 46-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis and tacked on a pair of touchdowns before City answered.
First, Wyatt Amiss found Luke Adamiec down the visitors' sideline for a 49-yard pitch and catch early in the second quarter. Keagan Larsh pounded his way into the end zone off an option look a few minutes later to make it a three-score game. Michigan City got on the board when Jonathon Flemings punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 37 seconds left in the half.