In 2012 and again in 2016, the Mayo Clinic published studies regarding a possible link between participation in high school football and the development of a neurodegenerative condition later in life.
As reported in this space on both occasions, the Mayo Clinic researchers found no such link. Imagine their surprise, particularly in 2012.
Specifically, the first study showed that those who played high school football between 1946 and 1956 had no greater incidence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — ALS (better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease), dementia, and Parkinson’s Disease than those in other extracurricular activities.
The second study compared those who played high school football, between 1956 and 1970, with athletes from other sports. Again, there was no greater incidence of the above-listed diseases nor of mild cognitive impairment among the footballers.
In the wake of both studies, the reaction of the mainstream media was dead silence. It didn’t fit the narrative originating from Boston University regarding football and CTE: all who play the game are doomed to suffer the affliction.
That lack of attention has not discouraged the Mayo Clinic researchers from continuing their pursuit of facts. Late last month, they published a study in the medical journal Brain Pathology entitled, “Association between contact sports participation and chronic traumatic encephalopathy.”
Once more, the silence from major broadcast and print outlets was deafening.
Why the difference? I am only able to speculate but one can’t help but wonder about an anti-football bias.
This most recent Mayo study looked at the brains of 300 deceased former contact-sport athletes and 450 non-athletes who died between 2005 and 2016 and are part of the Mayo Clinic Tissue Registry. The extent of athletic careers — or lack thereof — was determined through high school yearbooks and obituaries.
Of those studied, 21 were classified as having had CTE and another 21 had features of CTE. Remarkably, 15 of the 42 were non-athletes. Overall though, nearly 97 percent of the non-athletes were identified as CTE-negative, while 91 percent of the athletes classified as the same. Yet, the major news — or what should have been — was that CTE was found in non-athletes because BU researchers claim they have never seen such a thing.
This study didn’t stop there. The data was broken down by contact sport, looking specifically at baseball, basketball, boxing, football, hockey, soccer, and wrestling. The number of boxers and hockey and soccer players were remarkably small, with only seven, 20, and five, respectively. Baseball (64), basketball (92), football (140), and wrestling (39) were represented far better.
Those who played baseball no further than high school had a CTE rate of 12.5 percent, while high school footballers registered a rate of 11.3 percent. However, those slightly higher rates were not statistically higher than the nine percent rate among all contact athletes. Nor was the 25 percent rate (3 of 12) found among the baseball players who continued playing beyond high school.
The news regarding football players who competed beyond high school was not so good. Fully 47 percent of those who kept playing (7 of 15) after grade 12 were CTE-positive. Those numbers were statistically significant.
Whether they were athletes or not, those with CTE had higher than normal rates of dementia, movement disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease, and psychosis. On the other hand, they did not have higher incidences of anxiety, depression, illicit drug use, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicide.
Nor did they have higher numbers of concussions, which led the researchers to surmise that CTE is a function of years of sub-concussive hits.
In conclusion, they wrote, “We identified specific athletic activities, such as American football, that were strongly associated with CTE pathology compared to other sports, and within football, a dose-response relationship ... As our data suggests associations between football and CTE are strongest for participation beyond high school, it may be prudent to prioritize regulatory reform mitigating head trauma at the collegiate and professional levels.”
Even so, those who regulate high school football are taking no chances. In Texas, where high school football’s status remains largely unchallenged, coaches this year are required to complete successfully an online course entitled “Best Practices in Tackling,” which mandates the teaching of rugby-style takedowns. Championed by Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, the technique supposedly removes the head from tackling, even though scientific proof of such is thin at best.
Regardless, if Texas is requiring this course, Indiana and Illinois are sure to follow suit.