Before the 2014 season, Major League Baseball made a rule change that prohibits runners from running out of a direct line to home plate in an attempt to collide with a defender.
The adjustment also bans catchers from blocking the pathway to home plate, unless in possession of the ball. While runners are not required to slide and catchers are allowed to block the plate, runners who slide and catchers who do not block the plate are not in violation of the rule.
High school baseball, similarly, has a rule against “malicious contact” that applies to runners and catchers at home plate, but the rule also extends to anywhere on the basepaths.
Meanwhile, also ahead of the 2014 season, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association changed its rules regarding contact during football practices. Specifically, full contact is no longer allowed at all during the first week of practice. For the remainder of the season, contact in practice is limited to no more than 60 minutes per week.
By contrast, the rule in Indiana — instituted in 2016 — limits contact to two practices per week but does not restrict time. In Illinois, since 2015, contact is allowed three practices per week but for no more than 90 minutes during the entire week.
At the time the MLB rule — initially experimental — was instituted, traditionalists howled. However, the Major League Baseball Players Association was on board from the start and the rule applied to all minor league levels, as well.
Last month in the American Journal of Sports Medicine, physicians and lawyers affiliated with MLB published online a comprehensive study of all home plate collision-related injuries, at all levels of professional baseball, during the seven seasons from 2011 to 2017.
For the traditionalists, these results signify case closed; this rule is here to stay.
In the three years before the rule change, there were an average of 100 injuries per season due to home plate collisions. During the succeeding four seasons, the number dropped to 55. Furthermore, the injuries that did occur seemed to be less severe after the rule change. Prior to the change, days lost to home plate collision-related injuries averaged 2148 per season. Post change, the days lost were cut by 56 percent, with an average of 936 per season.
Perhaps most telling was the change in concussions. Home plate collisions caused 11 concussions per season before 2014 and only 2.3 annually since.
The August print edition of AJSM features a study out of the University of Wisconsin that reports on the results of the WIAA rule change.
Again, for the traditionalists who complained, this is another case closed. The only change that may occur will be to further limit contact in practice. In the 2012 and 2013 seasons, there were 0.76 concussions per 1,000 athlete practice exposures in Wisconsin, with an athlete exposure consisting of one player participating in one practice. During the 2014 season, that number dropped to 0.33 concussions per practice exposure, a drop in the concussion rate of 57 percent!
Meanwhile, the number of concussions in games remained essentially unchanged with 5.81 per 1,000 game exposures pre-rule change and 5.74 per 1,000 exposures in 2014. Overall, when considering games and practices together, the number of concussions dropped by 19 percent in 2014, in comparison to the previous two years.
Both studies show the benefits of well-designed rule changes, cutting injuries in half and making the games in question safer for those playing them. High school football rules makers in Indiana and Illinois should take note.