Aaron Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14

Rodgers joked about blacking out and said: "I looked up in the stands, and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. I'm not sure what came out of my mouth next."

Rodgers finished 17 of 23 for 195 yards and a 128 passer rating.

Davante Adams caught four passes for 89 yards, including a 41-yarder that helped set up Rodgers' TD scramble. Jones ran for 76 yards and caught four passes for 34, helping the Packers remain unbeaten since a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans in Jacksonville.

"I think it shows we will be OK," Jones said. "It shows we can win games in multiple ways. We have the leaders that we need. We have everybody in the locker room that we need to get the job, just continue to put the work in and stack success."

Familiar result

A rare win over Green Bay would have been a major statement for the Bears after they looked lost a few weeks ago. They steadied themselves by beating Detroit and Las Vegas, only to be taken down by the Packers.

"This hurts," coach Matt Nagy said. "It stings. It's not fun. Our guys understand that."