For four marvelous seasons, Gary's Antonio Pipkin was Tiffin University football.
The record-setting quarterback started from 2013-16 and ranks first in career attempts, completions, passing yards, touchdowns and total yards for the Division II school in Ohio. He ranks No. 2 in completion rate at 64.7 with the Dragons.
All are likely to stand for some time and that's quite an accomplishment, considering Bowman, where Pipkin graduated from in 2013, has no outdoor athletic facilities.
Since he took his first snap on Tiffin's campus, Pipkin has busted his tail for an NFL paycheck one day. And he refuses to quit.
He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but fell victim to the "numbers game," as he put it, and was waived.
"The coaches wanted me to stay but they told me it was a front office decision," Pipkin said.
And then, the Canadian Football League called and Pipkin spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes, but only saw action in the final game and was released in June.
The Alouettes and quarterbacks have gone together like cereal and sour milk during a lengthy rebuild, so Pipkin was summoned again Aug. 6 when injuries depleted their QB corps.
Among the team's quarterbacks is 2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, who was in concussion protocol in mid to late August. Manziel was acquired from Hamilton on July 22 and reunited with Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman, who recruited him while coaching Texas A&M.
The Alouettes were 1-7 when Sherman handed Pipkin the ball and though they are heavily invested in Manziel, quarterback rivalries are welcomed by teams needing strong leadership and results.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Pipkin may be that X-factor.
He threw for 217 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a TD, in Montreal's 40-24 loss to Edmonton — despite five sacks and receivers having six drops, it should be noted.
Sherman told the Montreal Gazette afterward: "I thought he was very calm. Overall, he made good decisions and was fairly accurate. He was better than I thought he was going to be at this point. He showed some leadership. I thought he did a nice job.
"We had some plays. That's frustrating when you have an opportunity. He made some very good throws and good decisions."
Next game, against Toronto, Pipkin passed for 303 yards in a 25-22 win to snap a six-game skid.
And in the 21-11 win over Ottawa, he threw for 242 yards and had nine carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.
"Football is football no matter where you go," Pipkin said. "The CFL has more challenging rules which make the game extremely dramatic, though offense and defense are pretty much the same.
"But there are different rules, like receivers can get a running start and that gives you an upper hand against DBs because they gotta cover a guy who's coming full speed at 'em right away before they even get to the line of scrimmage."
And you'd better pay attention on every snap.
"You only get three downs, so you have two to get a first down instead of four," Pipkin said. "You gotta be confident and know what you're doing just to stay on the field because the game can turn quickly."
Manziel, 0-2 in his starts, was the second-string quarterback for the Aug. 31 game against Ottawa, but Sherman hasn't decided which QB to stay with.
On a veteran team like the Alouettes, past press clippings mean nothing.
It's who can best lead the A's through an 18-game regular season stretching from June to November and a shot at the Grey Cup championship.
"If you're in the huddle and you're scared, the older guys can see that," Pipkin said. "But if you're calm and confident, they respect that.
"It's not for me to say (who should start). I've done well but right now, Johnny and I are both focused on getting us to the playoffs."
The fans in Calgary, Saskatchewan, Edmonton, Winnipeg, British Columbia, Ottawa, Hamilton and Toronto have taken notice of Pipkin, who has found a home for now north of the border.
"No matter where you go in Canada, the people are extremely nice and polite and you feed off their energy," Pipkin said. "It's ridiculous how Montreal has had its rebuilding years and fans have stayed loyal. We haven't won many games but they pack the stadium."
The A's practice at Montreal's Olympic Stadium, once the baseball home of the Expos, and play their home games at the 243,000-seat Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.
Pipkin says he can wing a football 70 to 75 yards in the air but as his career progressed, he learned you can't out-throw many defenses, so accuracy and having the right touch on the ball are keys.
Manziel, 25, admittedly has had a checkered past on and off the field. Pipkin, 23, told me what drives him is making his family and the city of Gary proud.
"I had high hopes of getting drafted but it didn't happen," he said. "I still landed with the Cardinals. I'm still playing professional football and I'm still getting paid to play.
"I'm doing OK for myself."
NFL scouts are smart. They're watching, too.