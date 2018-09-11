If Mitch Trubisky worked in an office and asked for a raise, he'd have quite a wait.
"Show me you deserve one," his boss would say.
Well, the Bears are waiting for their "franchise" quarterback to show them he's the real deal.
Yes, Mitch is still very young and untested. If this were high school, he might be buying his first razor and going to his first prom.
He came to the Bears with good references at North Carolina and from various pre-draft web sites, but hasn't performed like a No. 2 overall pick.
Trubisky will never be another Aaron Rodgers, the Packers' future Hall of Famer who literally beat the Bears on one leg in Sunday night's heartbreak opener, 24-23.
But Bears management, coaches and fans are hoping, praying, Trubisky is the right medicine for what has ailed their beloved franchise.
I mean, four straight seasons of 10 losses or more?
Growth. Improvement. That's what they all want to see — an impressive body of work
And they're still waiting.
Trubisky has made 13 career starts in the NFL after barely seeing the field this preseason. He has seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and no multiple-TD passing games.
He wasn't to blame for Sunday, but wasn't guilt-free.
Cornerback Kyle Fuller should've caught the pick-6 that bounced off his chest and hands and could've iced the game.
Coach Matt Nagy's play-calling was electric the first half but he failed to make necessary adjustments and was too conservative after intermission.
The defense should apologize for blowing a 20-0 lead and allowing a 21-point fourth quarter.
And going 7-for-17 in third-down conversions was like tipping $5 for a cup of coffee.
I want to believe Trubisky will make us forget Jay Cutler, but I'm not convinced yet. At times, he has those Cutler-like moments like overthrowing an open Allen Robinson II deep in the right corner of the end zone and later getting sacked, then fumbling, at the Chicago 38 with 1:06 to go.
Trubisky was 9 of 9 for 94 yards the first half, then an atrocious 14 of 26 for 77 yards the second half.
Can't afford those Jekyll and Hyde performances.
The Bears suffered some pain, too.
They watched in disbelief as Rodgers was carted off the field the first half with what looked like maybe a season-ending leg injury, then pulled a Willis Reed in the second half, finishing with 286 yards, three TDs and a 130.7 QB rating.
"This is what we're paid to do," Rodgers told reporters afterward. "We're paid to deal with injuries and play through them. To me, it's a no-brainer.
"That's the measure of a teammate."
Postgame quotes are the most telling, the most candid, to me, because discussing the game days later gives the principal characters too much time to soften or back up on their original comments.
"Yeah, it sucks being on this side of it and (Green Bay) being on that side of it," Trubisky said. "I feel like we're a lot closer. We're headed in the right direction."
That was the same song and dance number last season from fired coach John Fox, and then came a major housecleaning.
For those who believe Mitch Trubisky can lead the Bears to a Super Bowl, I offer this encouraging note:
• The Colts' Andrew Luck had 23 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and a 76.5 rating his 2012 rookie season.
• Packers' Hall of Famer Brett Favre, in his first full season in 1993, finished with 19 TDs, 24 interceptions and a 72.2 rating.
Trubisky's career may never match that of either QB.
Just be good. Very good. And soon.