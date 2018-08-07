Saturday night's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speeches had some folks reaching for Kleenex.
Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer, Brian Urlacher and Randy Moss opened the door slightly to a private, often tormented side unknown to fans.
These are important, deeply personal moments when we get to really know how these athletes feel about life and the game in general.
Looking back to 2003, I believe Chiefs coaching legend Hank Stram was cheated of that opportunity.
I was in Canton, Ohio, to cover the Gary native's induction and though it meant the world to Stram and his grateful family, he could barely enjoy that hectic weekend and spent much of it in his hotel room.
Stram didn't get the call until the brittle age of 80 and was suffering from severe hearing and vision problems. He had to be pushed around in a wheelchair by his six children.
The Lew Wallace grad was so weak, his induction speech was pre-recorded and featured a video montage of career highlights with his induction remarks providing the voiceover.
Stram’s taped enshrinement speech showed a fiery, charismatic and innovative coach who one day would wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It was the shortest, sweetest and most touching as he joined fellow inductees Marcus Allen, James Lofton, Elvin Bethea and Joe DeLamielleure.
Stram did not attend the Saturday night banquet. He left Sunday's hot, humid ceremony before the other Class of 2003 members made their speeches, and had to miss the group photo as well.
"As I matriculate my way down the field of life, I will never forget this moment and you wonderful people who helped make this day possible," Stram said as his speech ended. "The 'good book' says all good and perfect gifts come from above, and this is truly a perfect gift.
"I thank God and I ask His blessings on each of you and on our America."
Stram should've gone in much earlier, no thanks to the voting media, but never seemed bitter about it.
This Glen Park native had the credentials — a 17-year career beginning in 1960 with the Dallas Texans, then the Chiefs from 1960 to 1974, winning three American Football League titles, losing to Green Bay in Super Bowl I and upsetting Minnesota in Super Bowl IV.
He also coached the New Orleans Saints in 1976-77, finishing with a career mark of 136-100-10.
Hank Stram was Gary, Indiana. He was blue collar head to toe, the son of a salesman, proud of his Polish heritage, his city, finding time to come back during and after his coaching career.
The video at his 2003 induction was vintage Stram on the sideline — pounding his rolled-up game plan into his hand while cheering his players, demanding an official's explanation of a call, and the endless wardrobe of snazzy suits, red vests, designer shirts, ties and the fedora that became his trademark.
Stram was also the first coach to wear a microphone during a Super Bowl and his sideline antics, captured by NFL Films, helped bring the league into the video age.
But unlike 2018 inductee/crybaby Terrell Owens, who went rogue and boycotted last weekend's HOF ceremonies because he wasn't a first-ballot selection, Stram was grateful to have his bust enshrined in Canton after waiting 21 years.
Sadly, Stram's hometown never celebrated his 2003 induction and it's angered me for years. No billboard greeting visitors at the city limits, no park or street named in his honor, not even his name plate on a park bench.
This isn't just some guy who played in the NFL. Hank Stram is the only Pro Football Hall of Fame member in Region history.
Earlier this week, I contacted several offices in Gary to find out why there is no Hank Stram street. It's been 15 years since his induction.
I was emailed a form saying a verified petition to name or rename an existing street is a multi-step procedure that must be filed with the Gary City Plan Commission.
A recommendation is then made after the hearing and a permanent street name must be approved by the Common Council. An Honorary street sign goes before the Board of Works.
Lew Wallace officials never made the request after his induction and the school closed in June of 2014.
Stram lived in New Orleans and returned to Gary on a regular basis until his health failed. His family had no ties to the city and son, Dale, told me there was no movement by his siblings to create a legacy in Dad's hometown, figuring the city would proudly do so.
"Unless you're over 60 or a real, real sports fan, you're not aware of his greatness," Dale said. "My dad was such a loyal guy; loyal to his high school, loyal to his college (Purdue), loyal to his hometown."
Stram's pet project was the Gary Silver Bell Club which honored Region student-athletes of Polish-Slavic descent. His banquet featured such sports celebrities as Bob Knight, Ernie Banks, Paul Hornung and awarded annual scholarships.
Hank Stram died on July 4, 2005, at age 82.
Dale said his father would be disappointed Gary has forgotten him and hopes that'll change when the long-needed Gary Sports Hall of Fame is a reality.
Indiana University Northwest's new Arts and Sciences Building is now being discussed as a possible site.
Hank Stram will finally get his due one day, as will hundreds of Gary greats who've been overlooked.