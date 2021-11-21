Andy Dalton sparks Bears before defense breaks down late again

"I literally found out right before we went out who's starting," Quinn said. "Didn't really change anything. No. 2 (Huntley), he's a mobile quarterback just like (Jackson). We just stuck to our game plan. Just didn't finish it."

They held the Ravens to three field goals by Justin Tucker until a third-and-12 pass for 29 yards to Sammy Watkins beat Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor one play before the winning TD.

"I didn't really see who it was, I just saw a guy wide open," linebacker Alec Ogletree said. "Usually, those kind of things happen with miscommunication and just not being detailed at the end. A lot of games in this league are won or lost really by you beating yourself."

Coach Matt Nagy called the long completion a breakdown in communication.

"I think situationally, you're at a point right there where you've got guys in there that have got to be able to communicate, and again, I've got to go back and find out what the calls were and what the bust was all about or if it was just a good play by them and talk through that," he said.

The loss is the eighth straight following a bye for the Bears (3-7).