Andy Dalton throws four interceptions as Bears lose to Cardinals

CHICAGO — Kyler Murray was in prime position following an interception on the game's opening possession. He fumbled his first snap.

Good thing for him, he made the recovery. Three plays later, he celebrated a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals were on the way to another easy road win.

Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury, and the Cardinals beat the struggling Bears 33-22 on Sunday.

The Cardinals (10-2) got back Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver Hopkins after both players missed three games because of injuries, then rolled to an easy victory over Chicago (4-8). The NFC West leaders, who have the NFL's best record, intercepted Andy Dalton four times.

"A couple of months before the season, if you'd say, 'If you had this opportunity' yeah, we'd definitely take it," Murray said. "This is all the hard work we've put in. We understand what kind of guys we have in the locker room. We understood what we had before the season started. It was just about going and doing it and executing."

The Cardinals, who were coming off a bye, improved to 7-0 on the road, with each win by 10 points or more.