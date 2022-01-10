Antonio Brown saga still to play out

COVID-19 may continue to dominate the sports medicine news (i.e. games postponed or canceled, league protocols updated; one player is held out while another is cleared, etc.). However, one medically-related story not tied to the pandemic could not be overshadowed last week: the latest chapter of the Antonio Brown saga.
He stormed off the field mid-game while visiting the New York Jets, later claiming that the Buccaneers were trying to force him to play on an unhealthy ankle. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians countered that the wide receiver’s behavior was triggered by too few throws in his direction. On Thursday, the Buccaneers released him.
Over the last few years, and all too frequently, Brown’s time with multiple teams has come to an unhappy ending.
Benched the last week of the 2018 season by the Steelers due to lack of communication about a knee injury and — allegedly — for throwing a ball in anger at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he was traded to Oakland in March of 2019 shortly after a reckless driving conviction.
The Raiders rewarded Brown with a new, three-year contract worth $50M, $30M guaranteed.
Yet, the money did not buy happiness. A helmet-related controversy triggered his release before he ever played a game.
New England immediately signed Brown to a one-year, $15M deal, $9M of which was guaranteed. Within days, he was being sued for sexual assault. Despite a public outcry in the Boston area, the Patriots kept Brown — for all of one game. A second accuser came forward, and Brown responded by sending the woman threatening texts. Bill Belichick responded, too, by releasing Brown.
Radioactive, so to speak, the Central Michigan product was done for the 2019 season.
Any hope of returning for the start of the 2020 season was snuffed out when the NFL suspended Brown for eight games due to a January arrest, when he was accused of attacking the driver of a moving company truck.
Nonetheless, apparently at Tom Brady’s urging, the Buccaneers signed him for the last eight games of last season for $2.5M. Of course, a successful Super Bowl run extended Brown’s service and re-upped with Tampa Bay for this season via an incentive-laden deal, worth up to $6.25M.
However, Brown could not keep away from controversy. Accused by a disgruntled former personal chef of using a fake vaccination card, Brown was suspended by the league on Dec. 2 for three games. His return did not last two.
If he was not so talented, this type of conduct would have ended his NFL career long ago. Unquestionably, his most recent and previous employers — Brady included — could be accused of enabling Brown’s behavior. What you permit, you promote.
Still, I have to wonder whether Brown is simply a bad character, the victim of an evolving mental health condition, or some combination thereof. We may not know any time soon, as he burns bridges not only with franchises but the NFL Players’ Association, too, which is supposed to be looking out for his best interests.
Dr. Chris Nowinski of the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF) in Boston has more specific concerns regarding Brown. “I wonder if Antonio Brown’s behavior is caused by CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy),” he wrote last week on the CLF website. “We can’t know for sure today, CTE can only be definitively diagnosed after death. However, the recent diagnosis of CTE in two former NFL contemporaries of Brown’s, Vincent Jackson and Phillip Adams, can provide insights.”
Jackson’s and Adams’ stories were covered in this space last month.
“Vincent Jackson’s story gives insight into whether Brown may have CTE,” continued Nowinski. “Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Diego Chargers from 2005-2016. ... A football player’s odds of developing CTE go up by as much as 30% per year. Vincent Jackson started playing football at age 12 and played 11 years in the NFL.
“Antonio Brown has now played 12 years in the NFL and, according to ESPN, started playing tackle football before high school, meaning he likely played more years than Vincent Jackson.
“In 2019, when Brown was asked if he had CTE, he told ESPN, ‘If I had CTE, I wouldn’t be able to have this beautiful gym, I wouldn’t be able to be creative. I wouldn’t be able to communicate. I’m perfectly fine.’”
Those comments, according to Nowinski, are indicative of a basic misunderstanding of how CTE manifests itself.
“Later stage CTE (stage 3 and 4) is associated with dementia,” Nowinski explained, “but early-stage CTE (stage 1 and 2) is more associated with what is called neurobehavioral dysregulation, which includes violent, impulsive, or explosive behavior, inappropriate behavior, aggression, rage, ‘short fuse,’ and lack of behavioral control.
“Brown went on to say, ‘I didn’t take that many big hits. I had like one big hit in 10 years. Anybody who plays this game, they’re going to get hit hard. He didn’t hit me that hard. You know, I got up and walked off the field.’
“Brown’s words are eerily similar to a statement Jackson made two years before his death when asked about CTE: 'I was fortunate, trust me. I never took many major hits.’”
Worse for Brown, up until that point, Jackson had been a model citizen. As Nowinski pointed out in his blog, research by the CLF and Boston University has determined that individual concussions and big hits are not risk factors for development of CTE. The primary risk factor is number of years played and the multiple seemingly minor sub-concussive hits that accumulate by the thousands over those years.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
