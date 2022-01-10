Antonio Brown saga still to play out

New England immediately signed Brown to a one-year, $15M deal, $9M of which was guaranteed. Within days, he was being sued for sexual assault. Despite a public outcry in the Boston area, the Patriots kept Brown — for all of one game. A second accuser came forward, and Brown responded by sending the woman threatening texts. Bill Belichick responded, too, by releasing Brown.

Radioactive, so to speak, the Central Michigan product was done for the 2019 season.

Any hope of returning for the start of the 2020 season was snuffed out when the NFL suspended Brown for eight games due to a January arrest, when he was accused of attacking the driver of a moving company truck.

Nonetheless, apparently at Tom Brady’s urging, the Buccaneers signed him for the last eight games of last season for $2.5M. Of course, a successful Super Bowl run extended Brown’s service and re-upped with Tampa Bay for this season via an incentive-laden deal, worth up to $6.25M.

However, Brown could not keep away from controversy. Accused by a disgruntled former personal chef of using a fake vaccination card, Brown was suspended by the league on Dec. 2 for three games. His return did not last two.