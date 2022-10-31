 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
alert urgent
PRO FOOTBALL

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

  • 0

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so far this season, joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North.

The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they've improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.

It's the Bears' second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week. They dealt three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.

Smith was at the dais addressing reporters when reports of the Quinn trade surfaced. He became emotional and cut the session short.

People are also reading…

On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh held his usual weekly news conference — shortly before the news of the Smith trade broke. He was asked is he anticipated a move before Tuesday's trade deadline.

"If I did, then the cat would be out of the bag," he said.

The 25-year-old Smith has 83 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks this season. A first-round pick by Chicago in 2018, he has 16 1/2 sacks in his career.

With his rookie contract set to expire, Smith was hoping to strike a new deal. He participated in voluntary and mandatory offseason workouts, but with negotiations at a standstill with the Bears, things took a heated turn once training camp started.

Smith, who does not have an agent, opted to "hold in" — attending meetings and practices without participating in drills. Tensions boiled over when he went public with a trade request.

He accused general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith.

Smith eventually ended his hold-in and practiced for the first time on Aug. 20.

Now he joins the Ravens, who have led by double digits in every game this season and would have an even better record if not for some pretty bad fourth-quarter collapses.

Ravens linebacker Justin Houston already has six sacks on the season. Linebacker Odafe Oweh and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are also pass-rushing threats — and the Ravens added linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul in late September.

Baltimore won at Tampa Bay last Thursday, so the Ravens have extra time to prepare for next Monday night's game at New Orleans.

AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman contributed to this report.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-year-old Brady finds finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England Patriots. Jackson beat the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England. In a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Fields outperformed Jones, who led Alabama to victory over Fields’ Ohio State. And Fields also outplayed Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, who came on after Jones managed just two three-and-outs and an interception in his return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdowns and a 14-10 lead. But Fields answered and the Bears (3-4) led 20-14 at the half. In the second half Chicago ran off 23 unanswered points.

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts