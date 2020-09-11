Are you ready for some (strangest in our lifetimes) football?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are some fantastic storylines heading into the 2020 NFL season.

After six titles with the Patriots, Tom Brady jumped ship to Tampa Bay, and he opens the season against Drew Brees and the Saints in a matchup featuring quarterbacks with combined passing yards of nearly 152,000 and 1,088 TDs. That's just ridiculous.

Cam Newton went from Carolina to Brady's old job with the Patriots, and even though there was plenty of doom and gloom when Tommy left town, what do ya bet the Pats still find a way to be right back in the playoffs come January thanks to a revived Newton?

Can Kansas City repeat after giving Patrick Mahomes the biggest contract in NFL history? What will things look like in Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers appears to have a newly rocky relationship with the franchise after the Packers drafted a quarterback — his eventual replacement? Will Lamar Jackson be just as deadly in Baltimore as he was in 2019?