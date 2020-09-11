Are you ready for some (strangest in our lifetimes) football?

There are some fantastic storylines heading into the 2020 NFL season.
After six titles with the Patriots, Tom Brady jumped ship to Tampa Bay, and he opens the season against Drew Brees and the Saints in a matchup featuring quarterbacks with combined passing yards of nearly 152,000 and 1,088 TDs. That's just ridiculous.
Cam Newton went from Carolina to Brady's old job with the Patriots, and even though there was plenty of doom and gloom when Tommy left town, what do ya bet the Pats still find a way to be right back in the playoffs come January thanks to a revived Newton?
Can Kansas City repeat after giving Patrick Mahomes the biggest contract in NFL history? What will things look like in Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers appears to have a newly rocky relationship with the franchise after the Packers drafted a quarterback — his eventual replacement? Will Lamar Jackson be just as deadly in Baltimore as he was in 2019?
Locally, even though the Bears brought in Nick Foles to challenge for the quarterback job, they gave it to Mitchell Trubisky pretty quickly, all things considered. But you can take it to the bank that Trubisky will have a short leash — and that this is probably his last chance to prove to the Bears he can stick around for a while. Any major missteps, and Foles, who is wearing Jim McMahon's old No. 9 for the Bears, will be at the helm — less than three years after he won a Super Bowl for the Eagles and was the game's MVP.
But all of those stories really take a backseat to the biggest one of all, and that's the simple fact that we even get to have a 2020 season during a global pandemic. Things looked dicey for a while. We have no preseason games to judge anyone on, and the chances any of us can enjoy a game in person are slim to none.
The Bears, for now, aren't allowing fans this season, though that could be changed. The Colts will have a max of 2,500 for their Week 2 home opener. These are strange times, to be sure. (And if you want to see really strange, wait for the highlight of the first Lambeau Leap in Green Bay that will come with no fans to leap into.)
But at least we have football. So cook up some beef sandwiches and wings and nachos, and let's get back into this thing. Maybe doing your weekly office pool through Zoom will make things feel a little more normal.
BEARS (8-8) at Detroit (3-12-1)
Noon Sunday. Lions -3 (44.5)
MattE's pick: Bears 24, Lions 21
COLTS (7-9) at Jacksonville (6-10)
Noon Sunday. Colts -8 (45)
MattE's pick: Colts 28, Jaguars 16
Green Bay (13-3) at Minnesota (10-6)
Noon Sunday. Vikings -2.5 (45.5)
MattE's pick: Packers 26, Vikings 23
Miami (5-11) at New England (12-4)
Noon Sunday. Patriots -6.5 (42)
MattE's pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 22
Cleveland (6-10) at Baltimore (14-2)
Noon Sunday. Ravens -8 (48.5)
MattE's pick: Ravens 33, Browns 20
N.Y. Jets (7-9) at Buffalo (10-6)
Noon Sunday. Bills -6.5 (39.5)
MattE's pick: Bills 23, Jets 17
Las Vegas (7-9) at Carolina (5-11)
Noon Sunday. Raiders -3 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Raiders 27, Panthers 23
Seattle (11-5) at Atlanta (7-9)
Noon Sunday. Seahawks -2 (49)
MattE's pick: Falcons 31, Seahawks 27
Philadelphia (9-7) at Washington (3-13)
Noon Sunday. Eagles -6 (42.5)
MattE's pick: Eagles 24, Washington 17
L.A. Chargers (5-11) at Cincinnati (2-14)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Chargers -3 (42.5)
MattE's pick: Chargers 24, Bengals 20
Arizona (5-10-1) at San Francisco (13-3)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. 49ers -7 (48)
MattE's pick: Cardinals 26, 49ers 20
Tampa Bay (7-9) at New Orleans (13-3)
4:25 p.m. Sunday. Saints -3.5 (48)
MattE's pick: Saints 34, Buccaneers 27
Dallas (8-8) at L.A. Rams (9-7)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Cowboys -2.5 (51.5)
MattE's pick: Rams 29, Cowboys 24
Pittsburgh (8-8) at N.Y. Giants (4-12)
6:15 p.m. Monday. Steelers -5.5 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Steelers 28, Giants 17
Tennessee (9-7) at Denver (7-9)
9:10 p.m. Monday. Titans -2.5 (41)
MattE's pick: Titans 24, Broncos 20
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
