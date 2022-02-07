Bears add two assistants to Matt Eberflus' staff; Lovie Smith to coach Texans

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus continued to fill out his staff on Monday, hiring two more assistants.

Arizona assistant Jim Dray comes to Chicago as tight ends coach, while Austin King will be an assistant offensive line coach.

Dray spent the past three seasons as an offensive quality control coach — with Cleveland in 2019 and the Cardinals in 2020 and '21. He was an offensive assistant at Stanford, his alma mater, in 2018.

The 35-year-old Dray played eight seasons in the NFL as a tight end with the Cardinals (2010-13 and 2017), Cleveland (2014-15), Buffalo (2016) and San Francisco (2016). He caught 56 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns in 94 games.

King recently completed his first season as the Las Vegas Raiders' tight ends coach after serving as offensive quality control coach for them in 2020.

The Bears also announced Monday they are raising season-ticket package prices by 6% because they are scheduled to play a ninth regular-season home game instead of a second preseason matchup at Soldier Field. The team said the increase is "is due solely to the variable pricing aspect of the ticket package with the addition of a regular-season home game in place of a preseason home game in 2022."

The renewal deadline is March 18.

Texans pick Lovie

Former Bears coach Lovie Smith has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.

Smith spent last season as Houston's associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He will take over for David Culley, who was fired after just one season.

"He is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader," Houston general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement. "A proven winner, Lovie has shown the ability to develop players both on and off the field for years. We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward."

The 63-year-old Smith joined the Texans last offseason after spending 2016-2020 as the coach at Illinois.

This will be the third NFL head coaching job for Smith, who coached the Bears for nine seasons and coached Tampa Bay for two seasons ending in 2015.

Now he takes over a team in the process of a complete rebuild after trading or releasing almost all of its top players in the past couple of years. The Texans went 4-13 last season in a year where star quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play after a trade request and amid 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault.

"I have so many friends, family, teammates and coaches to thank for supporting me and helping me continue to do what I love, which is teaching and developing players," Smith said in a statement. "I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and this city to develop a championship-level program. I'm ready to get to work and build it together."

Smith was 144-81 with the Bears, leading them to the Super Bowl in the 2006 season where they lost to the Colts. He struggled in his stint with Tampa Bay, going 2-14 in his first season and 6-10 the following year before being let go.

Smith went 17-39 at Illinois before being fired with one regular-season game left in his fifth season.

Bradley to lead Colts defense

The Indianapolis Colts hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator Monday to replace Eberflus.

Indy knows what it's getting in Bradley, who has 32 seasons of coaching experience — most recently last season as defensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 55-year-old coordinator has built his reputation on constructing some of the league's finest defenses, even in Jacksonville where he went 14-48 in four seasons as head coach. In Indy, he has a solid foundation led by three Pro Bowlers — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II.

After the Jags fired Bradley following the 2016 season, he spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. There, the Chargers' pass defense ranked among the NFL's top 10 each season and the unit finished in the top 10 in total defense each of his final three seasons with the organization.

But it was his four seasons in Seattle that put Bradley in the spotlight. He assembled the Seahawks' defense, which became known as the "Legion of Boom" and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title.

