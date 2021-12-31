Bears' Justin Fields to miss second straight game with ankle injury

Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, moved into the starting role after Dalton was injured in Week 2. He has displayed the quickness, arm and poise that have the Bears thinking big things could be on the way. But there is clearly room to improve.

Fields has more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (seven), to go along with a rather ordinary completion rate (58.9%) and passer rating (73.2). He did string together several promising performances in a row before cracking his ribs against Baltimore in Week 11.

Fields missed the next two games, then returned in the loss to Green Bay on Dec. 12 before hurting his ankle against Minnesota.

The Bears would obviously like him to play again this season. But they also have to weigh that against the risk of injury.

"We're never gonna do anything to jeopardize his health," Nagy said. "It's just not gonna happen. So once we get by that part, now the next question is, 'OK. Medically, is he cleared?' And then pain-wise where are you to be able to play football and be effective."