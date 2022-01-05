Bears' Matt Nagy says he hasn't been told finale is it for him

Trubisky, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017, regressed after making the Pro Bowl as an alternate. The Bears opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on him prior to the 2020 season and let him leave as a free agent at the end of the year.

The Bears have not finished ranked higher than 21st on offense under Nagy, and that was in his first year. They come into this week's game 28th overall and 26th in scoring. Nagy handed off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor each of the past two seasons in an effort to jolt a struggling unit.

One thing he has been able to do is connect with his team. Running back David Montgomery said he is "blessed" to play for Nagy.

"He's always had an open-door policy, and that says a lot in itself, just being able to be a head coach in the NFL and still have an open-door policy for the players to come up and talk to the coach and let him know where we're at and how we feel," Montgomery said. "Just to have that, that's good. And knowing that I've got a coach that's behind me, that's even better."

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick, called Nagy "a great coach."