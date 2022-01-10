Bears opt to make sweeping changes, fire GM Pace, coach Nagy

Though the Bears aren't adding a president of football operations, they are tweaking their chain of command. The new GM will report directly to McCaskey rather than Phillips, an accountant by trade who will focus on the pending purchase of a plot of land in suburban Arlington Heights that could be the site of a future stadium. Phillips said that deal probably wouldn't close until early 2023, at which point the organization will decide whether it's "financially feasible to try to develop it further."

Considering Pace ran the football operation, it's not clear how big an impact the change in command will have. Phillips will continue to have a say in whether the Bears retain or fire the GM and coach.

"It remains to be seen how much is going to change because I haven't had a general manager report to me so I've got a lot to learn in that regard and am counting on the new general manager to help me along in that process," McCaskey said.