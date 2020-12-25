A-Rob returns in must-win game for Bears, must-lose for Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Allen Robinson opted out long before it became a regular thing.

Robinson was the most notable player to leave Jacksonville following its most successful season in nearly two decades. He chose to hit free agency in 2018 instead of re-signing with the team that drafted him 61st overall four years earlier. He landed in Chicago and is one of three NFL players with at least 90 catches and 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons.

Allowing him to walk — the Jaguars could have placed the franchise tag on him — was one of the front office’s most significant missteps after the team nearly knocked off New England in the AFC championship game.

Jacksonville will get a stark reminder of the error Sunday when Robinson faces his former team for the first time as the skidding Jaguars (1-13) host the playoff-hopeful Bears (7-7). It’s a must-win game for Chicago and essentially a must-lose for Jacksonville.

“I’m excited for sure,” Robinson said. “But I wouldn’t say (it’s) anything significant at all.”