Be cautious if you're getting on that Bears bandwagon

You've got to hand it to the Bears: That was pretty impressive last week.

I figured they'd be in the game late. I picked them to cover the spread as underdogs. I didn't expect to see what effectively was a blowout. Had the Packers not finally found a way to beat the Bengals, the Bears and Green Bay would be tied for the NFC North lead going into this week.

The Packers don't exactly have a killer pass defense, and the Bears might be down to their third-string running back – which could have Justin Fields throwing more than the Bears might normally plan on. So believe it or not, I think the Bears can keep it close again this week — just maybe not close enough for a suspiciously low spread, given the teams' recent history. But asking them to beat the Packers with Aaron Rodgers, who is 20-4 against them? I mean ...

The Colts, though, should get back in the win column after their absolute debacle against the Ravens on Monday night — in which they blew a 19-point lead and let Baltimore go on a 28-3 run to close the game and win in overtime. But because of things like that, and the Texans nearly beating the Patriots, 10 points sure seems like a lot to ask of Indy, even at home.