Be cautious if you're getting on that Bears bandwagon

You've got to hand it to the Bears: That was pretty impressive last week.
I figured they'd be in the game late. I picked them to cover the spread as underdogs. I didn't expect to see what effectively was a blowout. Had the Packers not finally found a way to beat the Bengals, the Bears and Green Bay would be tied for the NFC North lead going into this week.
The Packers don't exactly have a killer pass defense, and the Bears might be down to their third-string running back – which could have Justin Fields throwing more than the Bears might normally plan on. So believe it or not, I think the Bears can keep it close again this week — just maybe not close enough for a suspiciously low spread, given the teams' recent history. But asking them to beat the Packers with Aaron Rodgers, who is 20-4 against them? I mean ...
The Colts, though, should get back in the win column after their absolute debacle against the Ravens on Monday night — in which they blew a 19-point lead and let Baltimore go on a 28-3 run to close the game and win in overtime. But because of things like that, and the Texans nearly beating the Patriots, 10 points sure seems like a lot to ask of Indy, even at home.
Perhaps the best game on the schedule has a great footnote to it. The Cardinals are the league's lone remaining unbeaten team, and they travel to Cleveland. It will be a showdown between a pair of QBs from Oklahoma who each were drafted No. 1 in back-to-back years. The Browns' Baker Mayfield was the top pick in 2018, and the Cards' Kyler Murray went No. 1 a year later. This has the makings of a fun one. I think the Cardinals are the real deal, and if they can keep the Browns' running game in check, they can pull off a mild road upset.
I like some other outright upsets this week, too: I think the Jags finally will snap their 20-game skid and beat the Dolphins. I like the Panthers over the Vikings, Chargers over the Ravens, Raiders over the Broncos, and the aforementioned Cards over the Browns.
Miami (1-4) vs. Jacksonville (0-5) (in London)
Time/TV: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, NFL Network
Line: Dolphins -3 (47)
Best prop bet: James Robinson (JAC) over 74.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Jaguars 28, Dolphins 23
Green Bay (4-1) at BEARS (3-2)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday
Line: Packers -5.5 (44)
Best prop bet: Justin Fields (CHI) over 197.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Packers 26, Bears 20
Houston (1-4) at COLTS (1-4)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Colts -10 (43)
Best prop bet: Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) over 60.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Colts 26, Texans 20
Minnesota (2-3) at Carolina (3-2)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Vikings -2.5 (45.5)
Best prop bet: Panthers -3.5 alternate point spread (+200)
MattE’s pick: Panthers 24, Vikings 20
Cincinnati (3-2) at Detroit (0-5)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bengals -3.5 (46.5)
Best prop bet: Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) over 74.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Bengals 27, Lions 23
Kansas City (2-3) at Washington (2-3)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Chiefs -6.5 (54.5)
Best prop bet: Patrick Mahomes (KC) over 311.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 34, Washington 17
L.A. Chargers (4-1) at Baltimore (4-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Ravens -2.5 (51)
Best prop bet: Austin Ekeler (LAC) over 57.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Chargers 28, Ravens 24
L.A. Rams (4-1) at N.Y. Giants (0-5)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Rams -10 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Matthew Stafford (LAR) over 2.5 TD passes
MattE’s pick: Rams 31, Giants 17
Arizona (5-0) at Cleveland (3-2)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Browns -3 (49)
Best prop bet: Cardinals-Browns over 57 alternate total (+200)
MattE’s pick: Cardinals 31, Browns 27
Las Vegas (3-2) at Denver (3-2)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Broncos -4 (43.5)
Best prop bet: Derek Carr (LV) over 267.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Raiders 26, Broncos 23
Dallas (4-1) at New England (2-3)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Cowboys -3.5 (50.5)
Best prop bet: Amari Cooper over 5.5 receptions
MattE’s pick: Cowboys 27, Patriots 23
Seattle (2-3) at Pittsburgh (2-3)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Steelers -5.5 (42.5)
Best prop bet: Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) over 1.5 passing TDs
MattE’s pick: Steelers 27, Seahawks 17
Buffalo (4-1) at Tennessee (3-2)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ABC/ESPN
Line: Bills -5.5 (53)
Best prop bet: Bills -9.5 alternate point spread (+145)
MattE’s pick: Bills 34, Titans 24
Week 5 results: 13-3 straight up, 11-5 against the spread.
Season: 50-30 (.625) straight up, 43-37 (.538) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
