Bears' chairman wants to talk to Brian Urlacher about posts

McCaskey said he hadn't met Foles in person. The chairman made just his second appearance at Halas Hall since March on Thursday.

“Of course, I saw what he did in the Super Bowl, heard great things about him, and I’ve heard nothing but great things about him since he’s been here,” McCaskey said. "Looking forward to meeting him. It’s a decision that they made it, and I supported them in that decision.”

McCaskey also said the Bears submitted a plan to Chicago for allowing fans at Soldier Field. But the city is waiting for COVID-19 case numbers to shrink.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported a 3.7% seven-day positive test rate in the state, the first time it dipped below 4% since the end of July. But the 30 deaths were the highest number of reported fatalities in a week.

Though stadiums in Illinois are allowed to operate at 20% capacity with social distancing and face coverings required, Chicago has not given the green light for teams to admit fans at games.

“We’re not gonna push for fans," McCaskey said. "We’re gonna continue to work cooperatively with the city. And when the Bears and the city are comfortable that it’s safe and appropriate to have spectators at Soldier Field, that’s when we’re gonna do it."