Bears close facilities due to positive tests

The Bears closed their facilities as they deal with a potential COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Network reported center Cody Whitehair tested positive for COVID-19, a revelation that comes two days after it was revealed swing tackle Jason Spriggs tested positive. Right guard Germain Ifedi has been in quarantine as a close contact with Spriggs.

The league currently does not have plans to change the date of the game but would consider doing so if there was evidence of widespread transmission throughout a team that would jeopardize the health of players and staff, an NFL spokesman said Thursday afternoon. Since Oct. 12, the day after the NFL rearranged eight games, 21 teams have placed players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the teams' games have not been moved. The NFL is trying to avoid adding an 18th week to the season and so far has done that.

NFL protocols mandate that any "high risk close contact" with individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of five days. That would mean any player who had extended close contact with Whitehair would miss Sunday's Week 9 game. As a center, Whitehair typically comes in contact with both the offensive line and the quarterbacks but whether any of that contact was deemed high risk is to be announced.

