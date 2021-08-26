 Skip to main content
Bears, Colts make training camp roster moves
Bears wide receiver Javon Wims talks with head coach Matt Nagy after being flagged for unnecessary roughness against the Saints on Sunday. Wims was ejected from the game.

PRO FOOTBALL

Bears cut WR Wims: The Bears waived receiver Javon Wims on Thursday. A seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2018, Wims had 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons. The NFL suspended Wims for two games in November for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. And in the Bears' 21-9 playoff loss at New Orleans, Wims dropped a touchdown when he let a pass go right through his arms and bounce off his jersey number after he raced into the end zone behind defenders on a trick play.

COVID hits Colts: The Indianapolis Colts put All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Fisher has not yet practiced because he is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in January. He's not expected to play until late September or early October. He signed as a free agent in April with the hope he would replace Colts longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired after last season. Nelson returned to practice Monday after missing three weeks following surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right foot. He did limited work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but was not expected to play in Friday night's preseason finale at Detroit. The three-time All-Pro, who has never missed a start in his pro career, intends to keep that streak intact when the Colts open the season Sept. 12 against Seattle.

PRO GOLF

3-way tie for lead: Rory McIlroy holed an eagle putt from just outside 10 feet on the par-5 16th at Caves Valley on his way to an 8-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns at the BMW Championship on Thursday. Three days after heaving his 3-wood over the fence on his final hole at Liberty National, McIlroy used his new club — an old 3-wood he found in his garage — to smash a 285-yard shot up the hill and over a bunker that set up his eagle putt to move into a share of the lead. McIlroy hasn't opened with a score this low since a 64 at the Tour Championship last year, and that's where he's trying to return. He is No. 28 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 30 after the BMW Championship make it to East Lake. Rahm, the U.S. Open champion and world No. 1, had five birdies on the front and kept bogeys off his card for a 64. It was the 15th time in his last 17 rounds dating to Sunday at the PGA Championship that he shot in the 60s. Burns also played bogey-free in posting his fourth score of 64 in his last eight rounds. While he's set for the Tour Championship, a big week at Caves Valley might make him a popular topic for one of the six captain's picks for the Ryder Cup. It's a tough position for several players either trying to get the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. team this week, or at least get Captain Steve Stricker's attention. Burns is among those trying to think only of task at hand, whatever that may be.

