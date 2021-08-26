Bears, Colts make training camp roster moves

PRO GOLF

3-way tie for lead: Rory McIlroy holed an eagle putt from just outside 10 feet on the par-5 16th at Caves Valley on his way to an 8-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns at the BMW Championship on Thursday. Three days after heaving his 3-wood over the fence on his final hole at Liberty National, McIlroy used his new club — an old 3-wood he found in his garage — to smash a 285-yard shot up the hill and over a bunker that set up his eagle putt to move into a share of the lead. McIlroy hasn't opened with a score this low since a 64 at the Tour Championship last year, and that's where he's trying to return. He is No. 28 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 30 after the BMW Championship make it to East Lake. Rahm, the U.S. Open champion and world No. 1, had five birdies on the front and kept bogeys off his card for a 64. It was the 15th time in his last 17 rounds dating to Sunday at the PGA Championship that he shot in the 60s. Burns also played bogey-free in posting his fourth score of 64 in his last eight rounds. While he's set for the Tour Championship, a big week at Caves Valley might make him a popular topic for one of the six captain's picks for the Ryder Cup. It's a tough position for several players either trying to get the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. team this week, or at least get Captain Steve Stricker's attention. Burns is among those trying to think only of task at hand, whatever that may be.