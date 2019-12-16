{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — Rashaad Coward walked down the aisle in Abraham Lincoln Elementary School's auditorium Monday as well over 100 children chattered away waiting for an early Christmas gift.

Between the excited students, a table full of books to distribute and festive atmosphere, Coward had one simple, initial reaction.

"This is lit."

The Bears starting offensive lineman teamed with Athletes for Charity to give Lincoln's students a memorable reward shortly before break starts. Roughly 175 students from Kindergarten through third grade received one Disney book each, and Coward hosted third- through sixth-graders for a Lego party where students got to keep their own Lego sets.

“I just want to give back to younger kids and let them know that hard work pays off,” Coward said. “Just keep being a kid and enjoying life.”

This wasn't Coward's first visit to East Chicago. Lincoln principal Nancy Sharp said Coward coordinates with the school to surprise students, most recently in October. Lincoln is the pilot program for Athletes for Charity, selected by Cathleen Laporte, the organization's president.

After the morning Lego party followed by lunch, Coward approached the stage to help students choose their books, which were donated by the California-based Molina Foundation. A projector made snowflakes appear to fall softly down the blue stage curtain flanked by a Christmas tree on one side and a snowman on the other.

When the roughly 175 students heard they would r

eceive one book each to take home, the auditorium exploded with cheers and clapping. The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Coward oversaw the book table just in front of the stage and posed for pictures with students and teachers, towering over them.

Athletes for Charity focuses on promoting literacy plus STEM interest among students. Sharp said there's one event for Lincoln students per month — a local expert taught students CPR earlier this semester, while Illinois Institute of Technology introduced them to coding. Other incentives include trips to Chicago to see "The Nutcracker" and a Blue Man Group concert.

“It's huge for our kids,” Sharp said. “They don't have a lot, and they appreciate everything that we can do for them. … We're hoping that starting them young so they get in a mindset that they want a career and get them on a STEM path or technology path and get them going.”

The Lego party served as a reward for students who turned in all their assignments. Coward said he loved math and science as a child and that he wanted to help make school fun while simultaneously instilling in students that good academic performance yields long-term rewards.

“It's not all about social media and video games,” Coward said. “I know they're young, but school's important. It's not just sports and video games, what you see on TV. School is important and books are important, because it'll get you far.”

