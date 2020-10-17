Bears earning few style points to go with their victories

“None of that is personal,” Nagy said. “Some of it is just me being able to explain to them and to us that just in all areas that we can be better. None of it is blame. There's zero blame of saying, ‘Hey, this is your fault or this is our fault.’ This is where we are at and we have to lock in a little bit more.”

The Bears rank 27th both in total offense and rushing. And they're coming up short too often when they have chances to reach the end zone. They are 25th in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on 53% of their drives inside the 20.

Chicago hasn't scored a point in the third quarter this season. And the run game has really struggled the past two weeks against dominant fronts.

The Bears had just 35 yards rushing against Tampa Bay after being held to 28 in a loss to Indianapolis. They had 414 yards through the first three games.

David Montgomery had 10 carries each of the past two weeks, running for 27 yards against the Colts and 29 against the Buccaneers. On the plus side, he also had a career-high seven catches last week.