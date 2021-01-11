Bears facing decisions on Pace, Nagy after wild-card loss

The Bears reached the postseason as the seventh seed in an expanded field because Arizona fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. Chicago then lost 21-9 at New Orleans, failing to score a touchdown until Jimmy Graham caught one on the final play.

“When you look at it that way and you say you lost this many heading into the end of it, I think what we need to do as a staff is we’ve gotta say, ‘Why is that? Where is it? And how do we get better?’” Nagy said after the game.

It's not just Pace and Nagy who have uncertain futures. Robinson and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky have expiring contracts.

Trubisky's future

Trubisky said he wants to remain in Chicago.

Whether the Bears want to keep him — and whether there is a better option through a trade or free agency — is another matter.

“Obviously a lot of that is out of my control, but it feels like home and it feels like we have unfinished business,” Trubisky said.

The No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, Trubisky has had his ups and downs in Chicago. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2018, only to take a step back the following year.