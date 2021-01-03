Bears fall to Packers but qualify tor postseason after Cardinals' loss

Rookie Darnell Mooney set career highs with 11 catches and 93 yards before leaving early in the fourth period with an ankle injury. He was hurt when he was tackled going out of bounds after a catch.

David Montgomery ran for 69 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 63 yards. Cairo Santos made all three field goals, extending his streak to a franchise-record 27. The Bears also lost linebacker Roquan Smith to an elbow injury.

But they'll play at least one more game.

“The season didn’t go the way we envision it, but we have another opportunity," Trubisky said. "It’s got to be our best week. It’s got to be my best week."

The Packers (13-3) earned a bye while winning their sixth in a row and beat Chicago (8-8) for the 19th time in 22 games, counting the postseason.

“This is a special season," Rodgers said. “It will always be a special season for me. It's been a special year as well. ... It's such a difficult time for so many people. I have such an understanding and appreciation for how difficult it's been on so many people. I've really just tried to have a good perspective, an attitude of gratitude and really just enjoy every moment of this season.”