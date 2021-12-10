Bears get their chance at payback against Packers, Aaron Rodgers

The Bears already have enough incentive as they try to build some late-season momentum after losing six of their past seven games.

“We can’t control that’s how he feels,” Gipson said. “All that we can do is just go out there and control what we do Sunday night, and that’s our focus right now. I don’t think it was necessary to harp on what was said, man. Obviously we have other things to worry about, and winning a football game is the main priority right now.”

The Bears hope they get a boost from the return of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who missed two games with broken ribs. Fields has thrown twice as many interceptions (eight) as touchdown passes (four) this season, but he had perhaps his two best games just before his injury.

“I’m going to have to be smart this upcoming game with not taking as many hits as I usually do, so I’m going to be smart about that and cognizant about that, for sure,” Fields said.

While the Bears look toward their future with Fields, the Packers are driving toward their third straight NFC North title as the only division team with a winning record.

They want to close the regular season strong and enter the playoffs with momentum.