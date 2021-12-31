Bears, Giants look for strong finishes with changes looming

MUSICAL QUARTERBACKS

For the first time since Daniel Jones was lost for the season with a neck injury, Judge said he probably will play both backups this week against the Bears.

Mike Glennon started the first three games after Jones was hurt against the Eagles on Nov. 28 and did little. Jake Fromm got his first NFL start this past weekend against Eagles and was brutal. He was 6 of 17 for 25 yards with an interception before being benched in the third quarter. In Glennon's three starts, the Giants averaged 26 points. Fromm put up three points in two-plus quarters.

Glennon, who has thrown four TDs and eight interceptions this season, said alternating quarterbacks has drawbacks.

“I think getting into a rhythm would be probably — I’ve never actually had that, but I think it would create a challenge,” he said. “But if that’s what’s best for the team, that’s what we’ll be ready to do.”

RECORD IN REACH

Bears linebacker Robert Quinn ranks second in the NFL with 17 sacks and needs just one to break Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s club record of 17 1/2 in 1984.