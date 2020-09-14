Bears know they have work to do after rallying in opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One more rough quarter, one less dropped pass and the Chicago Bears would be in a far different place.

The Bears performed a major escape in the season opener, rallying from 17 down in the fourth quarter behind Mitchell Trubisky's three touchdown passes and hanging on for a 27-23 victory at Detroit.

They'll take the win — their first in an opener since 2013, when they beat Cincinnati on the way to a 3-0 start. And they'll try to build on it when they host the New York Giants on Sunday.

"Our guys stuck together and turned it up when we had to," coach Matt Nagy said Monday. "The problem is we can't get in that situation early on. You can't dig that hole. We all collectively start looking at the tape and you say, 'OK, where are we at? What are the issues?'"

The Bears got their run game going, a positive sign for a team that too often ignored it last season. Trubisky completed 20 of 36 passes for 242 yards. He was terrific down the stretch, going 8 of 10 for 89 yards with three TDs and a 143.3 rating after misfiring for three quarters. And the calls for Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles probably would be ramping up around Chicago if not for the strong finish.

The performance by the defense was a mixed bag at best.