Bears, Lions hope to start strong after disappointing year

The Bears acquired Foles from Jacksonville for a fourth-round pick in the hopes he would at least contend for the starting job. Receiver Allen Robinson, though, wasn't surprised Trubisky will start Week 1.

"When you put in the work, you get the results," Robinson said. "And I saw a lot of the work that he put in from February, March and even some probably before that."

Parental support

Detroit will not have fans at its first two home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the parents of Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson are still coming to town.

"They're doing the same routine," Hockenson said. "They're going to hang out, do the whole thing and watch the game at my house. It's always nice to be around family on game day."

Dominant defense

The Bears' defense has ranked among the best the past few years. The Monsters of the Midway were not quite as dominant last season, but Nagy insisted Chicago "absolutely" has the best defense in the league.