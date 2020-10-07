Bears look to beat Tom Brady for the first time

Now, Brady is about to face a team that's never beaten him. He is 5-0 with 1,595 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions against Chicago.

The Bears (3-1), meanwhile, hope to bounce back from a 19-11 loss to Indianapolis. Nick Foles will try to get the offense going after struggling last week in his first start after replacing Mitchell Trubisky as Chicago's No. 1 quarterback.

Super memory

Foles and Brady will go against each other for the first time since Super Bowl 52.

Foles was the MVP of that game, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis and their first Super Bowl title.

“I just remember when I was holding my daughter, Lilly, and I was looking out at my teammates and coaches and they’re embracing their families and loved ones," said Foles, who took over for the injured Carson Wentz late that season. "I just remember thinking that’s what it’s about. It’s not about the game. It’s about the people you do it with and the hard journey you go on, the ups and downs.”

Close friends