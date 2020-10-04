Bears offense struggles against Colts' league-best defense

As for the Bears, their offense didn’t look much better with Foles starting instead of Mitchell Trubisky. There was no big comeback this time by the team that became the first, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, with two wins in the same season after trailing by 16 or more in the fourth quarter.

The Bears managed just 269 yards — only 28 on the ground. Penalties were an issue, too. They got flagged eight times for 103 yards.

“There was really never a rhythm in the game," coach Matt Nagy said.

Foles, who led Chicago back from 16 down at Atlanta last week after Trubisky got pulled, never found a rhythm. The Super Bowl 52 MVP was 26 of 42 for 249 yards with an interception to go with the late TD in his first start since the Bears acquired him in the offseason from Jacksonville.

“I have to be better, I have to be more crisp and it’s as simple as that,” Foles said. “I look forward to improving.”

The Colts didn't exactly light up Chicago on offense. But they did play turnover-free ball.

Rivers was 16 of 29 for 190 yards and a TD. He needs four completions to join Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning with 5,000.