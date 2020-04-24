Bears take Cole Kmet, Jaylen Johnson in second round

Kmet said he models his game after Rob Gronkowski. Either way, the Bears are banking on bigger things.

Kmet was home in Arlington Heights, where he recently moved, with his immediate family and girlfriend when he got the call. It got disconnected and so did a FaceTime attempt before coach Matt Nagy gave him the news.

“Yeah I know they’ve been looking for a tight end to fit in the room and stuff,” Kmet said. “And I know they just signed Jimmy, and I think I’m a little different type of player than Jimmy in terms of how I play and how I can be used."

Johnson fills a void in the secondary where the Bears are looking to complement Kyle Fuller. A first-team, All Pac-12 selection the past two seasons, he had two interceptions and a team-high 11 pass breakups as a junior last year.

Chicago came into the night with seven selections over the final two days of the draft. The Bears have a fifth-rounder (163), as well as two each in the sixth (196, 200) and seventh (226, 233).

The Bears had to wait a day to make their first pick because they did not have a first-rounder for the second year in a row. They dealt them to Oakland for star pass rusher Khalil Mack prior to the 2018 season.