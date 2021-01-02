Bears try to reach playoffs; Packers eye top seed

He has thrown 44 touchdown passes — one off his 2011 career high — with only five interceptions. He previously won the AP NFL MVP award in 2011 and 2014.

The Packers are 20-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started, including the playoffs. He threw four touchdown passes without an interception against Chicago last month.

“We both have something to play for,” Rodgers said. “We’re playing for the 1 seed, they’re playing for their playoff lives, so there’s a lot at stake for both squads. We got after them a few weeks ago; they’ve been playing a lot better since then. We know what kind of game it’s going to be.”

Swan song?

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and star receiver Allen Robinson could be playing their final game for Chicago, with their contracts expiring.

For Trubisky, it has been a turbulent run since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 pick in 2017. The Bears made an offseason trade for Nick Foles and opted not to exercise their option for 2021 on their once-prized QB. Trubisky opened the season as the starter, only to get benched in Week 3. But he has performed better in the five games since he returned to the lineup, completing 68% of his passes for 1,243 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.