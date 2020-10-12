Blocking is only one problem of many for Bears' line

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — It’s a difficult time to be an offensive lineman for the Bears even with the team sitting at 4-1 on the season.

The run blocking has bogged down and left guard James Daniels suffered what has been reported as a season-ending pectoral injury. Even practice squad linemen have it tough, as Bears reserve tackle Badara Traore went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after a positive test for the coronavirus.

At least the Bears and coach Matt Nagy are thankful for one thing.

“The timing of this, what happened with our positive test, you know you never want it to happen but when it did happen you know it happened at a good time for us because it, you know we had guys out of the building, which is good,” Nagy said Monday.

The Bears played last Thursday night, so Halas Hall was closed over the weekend, and Traore was not around the team on the sideline in the game or at the team facility after Friday.

Nagy said practice squad players were asked to stay home Monday and they will return for Wednesday’s practice. The Monday practice was switched to a walk-through for the 53-man roster from a faster-paced, brief workout. On Tuesday they are off.