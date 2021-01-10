Brees, Saints pull away late for playoff win over Bears

Two plays later, Brees scrambled right and spotted Murray waving for the ball. Brees sent a short touch pass over onrushing linebacker Khalil Mack, and Murray sprinted straight to the goal line, diving through converging tacklers to reach the end zone.

Brees' first touchdown pass in the opening quarter was 11-yards over the middle to Thomas, back from a three-game absence to help heal a nagging ankle injury. The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year missed nine games this season and had not caught a touchdown pass since December 2019.

“He had a few big plays for us and he's going to continue to have more and more big plays,” Payton said. “I'm glad that he had that time to really stay off his ankle. And I know it's not 100% but, man, he's going to be significant for us in all of these games.”

Thomas finished with five catches for 73 yards and Deonte Harris, back from a neck injury, caught seven passes for 83 yards.

The Saints never previously allowed fewer than 14 points in a playoff game.

“Our defense played outstanding,” Payton said. “We tackled well in space. ... Ultimately we forced them to become one-dimensional, and when you do that you're going to win a lot of games."

Ejected