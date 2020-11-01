Drew Brees regains record, Wil Lutz lands knockout punch as Saints beat Bears

CHICAGO — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints kept their cool in another tight spot and again came away with a narrow victory.

Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL’s all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and New Orleans beat Chicago 26-23 on Sunday.

The Bears’ Cairo Santos booted a 51-yard field goal at the end of regulation to force the extra period.

The Saints (5-2) led 23-13 early in the fourth quarter after scoring 20 consecutive points, only to have Chicago rally in the closing minutes of regulation. But the three-time defending NFC South champions pulled out their fourth straight win when Lutz connected on their second possession of OT.

“Battle tested,” Brees said. “That's what (our identity) is — battle tested. No matter what situation we find ourselves in, we're gonna be able to draw on a lot of these other moments where we had to find a way to win.”

The victory was the Saints' third in a row by three points. Their only double-digit victory was when they beat Tampa Bay 34-23 in the opener.