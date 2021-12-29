Fields returns to practice, status for Giants game up in air

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was feeling good enough to practice Wednesday after missing a game because of an ankle injury.

Whether the rookie will be ready to start when the New York Giants visit Soldier Field on Sunday was unclear. The Bears will monitor how he feels before deciding whether they will go with Fields, backup Andy Dalton or Nick Foles.

“He wants to be out there for his teammates, he wants to be out there to be able to help every way he can to help us continue to finish the season strong," coach Matt Nagy said.

"Getting those reps has been really good for him, which I think is great. He’s grown in a lot of different ways. Every rep he can get at this point, with how it has gone on in this season will be valuable for him for the rest of his career.”

Fields did not play in the win at Seattle after hurting himself in a Monday night loss to Minnesota in Week 15. With Dalton sidelined because of a groin injury, Foles led the Bears (5-10) to a 25-24 comeback victory over the Seahawks. The Super Bowl 52 MVP threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to Jimmy Graham with about a minute remaining that led to a winning 2-point conversion pass to Damiere Byrd.