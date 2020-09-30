Foles gets a chance to show he's more than a good backup

Coach Matt Nagy sensed the calm in Nick Foles as the veteran quarterback led the Bears to another comeback victory last week.

It struck him right before the go-ahead touchdown pass to Anthony Miller at Atlanta. Foles made an adjustment in the huddle to account for a blitz, then dropped back out of the shotgun on third down and hit his target in stride on a post route.

“He just was kind of in his own zone, and I could just tell, like, not to mess with him,” Nagy said Wednesday. “Just let him go, he’s in a good place right now.”

Foles gets another chance to show he's more than just a good arm out of the bullpen when the Bears host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Super Bowl 52 MVP took over for Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter last week and threw three touchdowns in the fourth as the Bears erased a 16-point deficit on the way to a 30-26 victory.

The Bears announced he is their No. 1 quarterback. And he'll make his first start since Week 13 last season with Jacksonville.