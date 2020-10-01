Foles gets nod as Bears prepare for challenge against Colts

As good as that sounds, they had to rally from 17 down in the fourth quarter to win the opener at Detroit. And they looked as if they were on their way to a loss at Atlanta before launching a big comeback. In between, they nearly blew a 17-point lead at home against the New York Giants.

On the plus side for the Bears, they are the first team with two wins in the same season after trailing by 16 or more in the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Then again, their opponents are a combined 1-8.

Scoring big

The Colts entered Week 4 with the league’s top overall defense and ranked among the top five against the run, against the pass, in sacks and in interceptions.

And Indy isn’t just making plays — it's cashing in.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was the AFC’s defensive player of the week after picking off two passes, returning one for a touchdown in last week’s win over the New York Jets.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie also scored on an interception return against the Jets, marking the first time in nearly 50 years the Colts had two pick-6s in the same game.