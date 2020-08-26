For Bears' Khalil Mack, last season not 'good enough at all'

“It was a lot of factors, man,” said Mack, who played in all 16 games. “Playing this game, you deal with all types of stuff and I’m not one to make excuses, but I am going to make sure I am out there with my brothers giving it my all every week and that’s what you all saw. So, not to get into details but, man, we’re ready this year. We’re ready. We’re ready for it all.”

Mack still was disruptive, drawing double and triple teams. But he didn't have the help he needed on the edge.

Leonard Floyd never really developed into the pass rushing threat the Bears hoped he would become when they drafted him with the No. 9 pick in 2016. He had just three sacks last season and was cut in March.

The Bears signed Robert Quinn to a $70 million contract, hoping he can take some of the load off Mack on the edge. The former All-Pro had 11 1/2 sacks with Dallas last season, and the Bears are counting on him to help lift a defense that slipped a little in 2018. Chicago went from ranking third in yards in 2018 to eighth last season and was fourth in scoring defense after leading the league.