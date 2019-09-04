HAMMOND — Matt Forte, one of the most versatile backs in NFL history, is still around Chicago.
On Wednesday, the former Bears running back ventured across the state border for the opening of Horseshoe Hammond's sports book.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill that legalized sports betting in the state on May 8, and the new law took effect Sept. 1. Horseshoe took advantage almost immediately, hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for “The Book,” its own sports gambling operation, with Forte in attendance.
With the Bears opening the season Thursday night against Green Bay at Soldier Field, Forte is confident. The Bears and the NFL are celebrating their 100th season this fall, and Forte said he's excited to see most of the pieces return to a defense that ranked third in the league in yards allowed per game a year ago.
“We're celebrating the Bears' 100 years, as well, and what better way to do that than to kick the butt of the Packers,” Forte said in public remarks at the ceremony. “I'm gonna bet on the Bears (Thursday), because I know how good that team is and I wish I was on that team, actually. I'm jealous.”
On the offensive side, Forte said he thinks third-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky will continue to improve in his second season under coach and offensive play-caller Matt Nagy. Forte thinks the running game could surprise.
The two-time Pro Bowler singled out rookie running back David Montgomery as a potential weapon. Forte spoke with Montgomery this offseason and offered the third-round draft pick out of Iowa State guidance on adjusting to the NFL and making the most of his career.
“Obviously be prepared to block and be an every-down back,” Forte said. “But those are natural things that he already has, and really just telling him to be confident.
“As a rookie, you can come in and be wide-eyed and kind of (think), 'Should I be here?' or whatever. And maybe if you're not getting as many reps as you think in the spring, it's like, relax. It's only springtime. You've got camp, you'll get pads on and you'll show them the real deal.”
Forte said Montgomery's performance in the Bears' first preseason game in particular caught his eye, as the rookie had three carries for 16 yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for 30 yards. In 2014, Forte became the first running back in league history to record at least 100 catches in one season, and tailbacks have since become even bigger threats as receivers out of the backfield.
Montgomery won't be the only Bears back to show that side of his game. Tarik Cohen had 71 receptions for 725 yards a year ago compared to just 444 yards on the ground, and new addition Cordarrelle Patterson could play a role in both the run and pass games, as well.
“I played against (Patterson) when he was in Minnesota, and they put him at running back sometimes,” Forte said. “The thing about having Cordarrelle Patterson, Tarik (Cohen) and David (Montgomery) in the backfield at one time is you don't know what they're gonna do.”
Despite high-profile holdouts by star running backs Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and Le'Veon Bell, now of the New York Jets, Forte believes the position's value is rebounding after years of decline.
Elliott reportedly agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension Wednesday, whereas Bell sat out the 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a four-year, $52.5million deal with the Jets in March. Forte made just over $44 million over his career, according to sports salary website Spotrac.
“I think the value's coming back, and I wish I was born a little later than I was,” Forte said. “Both of those guys are every-down backs. They run the ball and catch the ball, and they're valuable to their offenses.”
“When you've got a guy who can run the ball, has the vision, the patience but also can be in the screen game and also run different routes – option routes and be a mismatch against linebackers — you consider yourself valuable. I'm glad that they got paid, because for a while (teams) were devaluing the running back for a long time.”