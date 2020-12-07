Heat on Nagy intensifies with Bears on 6-game losing streak

CHICAGO — Matt Nagy helped make football fun again in Chicago and created a buzz in the city as the Bears rolled to the NFC North championship in his first season as their coach.

Two years later, the team is reeling. And the heat on Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace is intensifying.

The Bears added more fuel on Sunday, blowing a 10-point lead against Detroit in the closing minutes and falling 34-30 in their sixth straight loss.

Nagy didn't want to discuss his future during his postgame session with the media. And on Monday he said he hasn't talked about it with chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips.

“We haven’t had any of those discussions,” Nagy said. “Again, for me and I said it to y’all last night: My job is to make sure that I’m taking care of these players and this team. And then anything else, when that time comes, we have those discussions.”

Does he think he still has management's support?