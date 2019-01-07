Adam Hudak started having flashbacks the moment Cody Parkey trotted out to the middle of Soldier Field for his ill-fated field goal attempt on Sunday night.
The Wheeler football coach and former collegiate kicker started thinking about a Week 6 game against Hanover Central when Russell Moricz connected on a 30-yard game-winning field goal to lead the Bearcats to a 16-14 win.
The play was vividly in Hudak’s mind as Parkey’s attempt hit the upright before bouncing off the crossbar, ending Chicago’s season.
“I’m not a Bears fan, but my heart sank, it really did,” Hudak said. “The first thing I thought was when Moricz hit that field goal to beat Hanover. I was so proud of our snapper, our holder and our kicker because it’s such a hard thing to do. It’s not even guaranteed in a NFL game. Hitting that kick to beat Hanover was a special thing.”
Hudak kicked for Valparaiso University and the closest he ever came to a game-winner was when he knocked in a 20-yard field goal against Dayton in the fourth quarter of a 16-15 win over the Flyers on Nov. 4, 2000. Each team would score again in the game as the Crusaders captured a share of their first Pioneer Football League title with the victory. Hudak didn’t provide the winning kick, but he felt plenty of pressure regardless.
“I had tears in my eyes when Russell hit that kick” Hudak said. “I never had that opportunity where it all came down to me. It was really emotional for me as a player to beat Dayton and to help with a kick in the fourth quarter, but it was more special to see Russell hit that game winner.”
Hudak didn’t see anything out of the ordinary from Parkey on Sunday, explaining that kickers typically go through their same routine regardless of how big the kick is.
“Everything is the same,” Hudak said. “You don’t care if it’s a last second kick or a practice kick, the mechanics are the same. After he missed the kick he still pointed to the sky because that’s what he does after every kick. He likely has the same prekick routine. That’s why they say kickers are good golfers, because everything is the same. Every kick it’s the same, head down, drive through the ball, hit the target.”
The National Football League announced on Monday that Parkey’s missed kick was changed to a block after video evidence showed Philadelphia defensive lineman Treyvon Hester got a piece of the ball. That distinction isn’t likely to provide comfort to Bears fans who were still feeling the effects of the loss on Monday.
“It makes you think about second guessing and the what-if’s,” Portage girls basketball coach Marc Bruner said. “Everything doesn’t come down to that play. Nobody is talking about the punt that gave Philadelphia good field position before that. After that first Lions game when Parkey hit the upright four times, do you second guess that? I’m not wishing ill on the guy like a lot of people have been doing. It’s frustrating to see it happen time and time again. As a fan, you have no confidence in him. It was frustrating from that vantage point.”
Bruner, like many die-hard Chicago fans, has been yearning for another Super Bowl title. Bruner was just a child when the Bears beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Parkey’s miss added more heartbreak to a fan base that saw its team come up short against the Colts in Super Bowl XLI and watched the rival Green Bay Packers win the NFC Championship at Soldier Field in 2011.
“After that first game of the year against the Packers when they came back, I just stared at the ceiling,” Bruner said. “I thought that I have to stop doing this to myself. I take it way too seriously. I didn’t miss a snap this year, but I tried to be less life and death. Sunday night brought that all back. I lost quite a bit of sleep last night. I had to stay off social media, it just burns me up.”
Bruner has been a coach in the area long enough to know that there’s always next year, but that success is never promised. The Bears could just be getting started under first-year coach Matt Nagy, second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky and a defense that evokes memories of 1985, but Bruner is already mentally gearing up for another long winter.
“As a fan you get an attachment to a team,” Bruner said. “You love your team all the time, but then you comes across that really special group, and that’s what the Bears had this year. I really like the guys on this team, but you know they’re not all going to be back. That’s much more of an impact on them as people, but the fans really loved this team.”
It wasn't only Region coaches reacting to the results of Sunday's Bears game. Regular, every day fans went through a range of emotions.
"It’s strange. I feel like I was dumped last night...by the Bears," Chad True of Porter said. "I’ve gone through the following of the psychological emotions: desperate for answers, denial and anger. I feel like I bounce between denial and anger still. I hope to get to initial acceptance and redirected hope soon."
"Any fan mad at Parkey right now is not a real fan," Liam Monroe said.